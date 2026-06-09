Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns Speak Out Against Fan Violence Amid Viral NYC Videos

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs reared its ugly head outside Madison Square Garden, as several videos have since surfaced on social media showing New York fans attacking San Antonio fans on the streets.

After the Spurs’ 115–111 win at The Garden on Monday night, videos of Spurs fans being attacked and harassed have making the rounds online. In some of the clips, Spurs fans were seen getting their jerseys ripped off and being verbally berated in public.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was informed of those chaotic and violent postgame scenes in a Tuesday presser and took the opportunity to condemn any form of fan violence during the Finals series.

“Hm, I didn’t know that,” Wembanyama said. “My thoughts of course [are] that we can’t forget it’s a game. We’re just playing a game out there. And I am all for passion, but to the respect of each other. It’s unacceptable.”

Victor Wembanyama was informed of a Spurs fan that was attacked by Knicks fans in New York last night after his team beat the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.



“I didn’t know that. My thoughts, of course, is that, I mean, we can’t forget it’s a game. We’re just playing a game… pic.twitter.com/zdMVZnoaVa — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 9, 2026

ABC7 News reported Tuesday that 21 people were arrested and five police officers were injured in the wake of a Bryant Park watch party. Following the Knicks’ loss, fans spilled out of Bryant Park onto the streets, leading to fights, people jumping on cars and beer bottles being thrown at police, among other rowdy scenes.

Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns was asked for his message to fans in light of the viral videos of New York City, and he made clear that “respect” for one another comes first and foremost.

“The game is built off of respect and passion,” Towns said. “We want everyone to respect each other. We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It’s the NBA Finals. There’s no better place to watch basketball. Leave the physicality to everyone on the court.”

I asked Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns on his message to the NBA fans fighting in the streets. His response was straight to the point:@LVSportsNetwork @spurfectblog #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8Mq6rTVXqK — Carolina Teague (@CTtheMicSlayer) June 9, 2026

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller also weighed in on the recent videos displaying fan violence.

“We'll win this series on the court (even if the refs refuse to call a flagrant on Wemby), not by targeting, harassing, or attacking Spurs fans,” Mamdani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Stiller shared a similar sentiment:

“Being a Knick fan doesn’t mean being disrespectful to Spurs fans in any way…we get caught up during the games but we gotta show respect to our fellow humans…” Stiller wrote on X.

Prior to Game 3, Knicks fans were seen jeering at Spurs players at their hotel in New York, giving them a hostile welcome to their home turf. However, a spokesperson for the Spurs told ESPN that the team hasn’t experienced any issues with security during its time in New York.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday night at The Garden, with plenty of watch parties expected to take place across the city as the Spurs look to even up the series. Hopefully, Knicks fans will heed Wembanyama’s and Towns’s words, regardless of the game’s result.

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