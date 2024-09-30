First Look at LeBron James and Son Bronny in Lakers Uniforms Was Iconic
Father and son LeBron and Bronny James will team up for the first time during the 2024–25 NBA season as the younger James begins his rookie year.
The Jameses will make NBA history when the season commences as they will become the first father–son duo to play simultaneously in the NBA, let alone on the same team together.
NBA fans finally got to see a first glimpse of the pair in their Los Angeles Lakers uniforms during the team's media day on Monday. No. 23 stood next to his son, who is sporting No. 9. The video of the two of them standing together is history in the making.
This is the elder James's 22nd NBA season. He will turn 40 years old in December. He had a goal of playing in the NBA with his oldest son, and now he gets to compete on the same team with him.
The Lakers will start their season on Oct. 22 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.