Five Best Moments From the Debut of 'Inside the NBA' on ESPN
Basketball's most popular studio show, Inside the NBA, made its triumphant return to television on Wednesday night as the league's second night of regular-season action got underway.
Despite TNT and Turner Sports ending their NBA coverage after the 2024-25 season, the network has licensed the rights to the program to ESPN and ABC, allowing them to continue airing the popular program starring Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.
Ahead of ESPN's coverage of Cavaliers-Knicks from New York's Madison Square Garden, the quartet officially made their debut on the Worldwide Leader. Here were the five best moments:
Shaq chirped NBC's NBA opening night coverage
The 2025-26 NBA season officially began on Tuesday night with NBC airing its first professional basketball game in 23 years. "Roundball Rock" returned, Michael Jordan made an appearance—and yet O'Neal had to make it clear who's king in the NBA media world.
"You're supposed to say, 'This is TRON... The Real Opening Night,'" he cut off Johnson as the host introduced the start of the program. "The boys are back in town. This is the real opening night. Yesterday was still preseason... don't get it twisted. The boys are back. We dem boys!"
Barkley, on the other hand, decided to play nice, saying that "NBC did a great job last night."
Charles Barkley admitted he was "nervous" for show's ESPN debut
Speaking of Barkley, he admitted that—despite being both a veteran and a legend in the television game—he was nervous heading into Wednesday night.
"I gotta admit, I was nervous all day..." said Barkley. "Every person who's ever touched a (basketball) wanted to be on ESPN. They are the greatest sports network ever. And to be working for these guys is an honor and a privilege. It is."
A pretty cool moment of humility.
Kenny made fun of Chuck kissing up to ESPN then displayed his supposed appearance schedule
As Barkley admitted his nerves with the crew, Smith cut him off—making fun of him for sucking up to their new employer:
"You want a napkin?" he asked. "Do you want a napkin for all that kissing up you're doing?"
The show then put up a fake graphic listing Barkley’s supposed Thursday appearances, leaning into his earlier comments about not letting ESPN “work him like a dog.”
"I told y'all, it's an honor to work for ESPN," Barkley repeated. "They not gonna work me like a dog."
The crew couldn't believe how skinny Barkley is, thanks to GLP-1s
While discussing their picks from last NBA season, Shaq took it upon himself to point out how much weight Chuck has lost since the last time they were on the air.
"That's last year," he said when Ernie pushed back on one of his takes. "Chuck was fat last year. Now look at him. He's a sex symbol."
"Shoutout to my doctors at Ro.co," Barkley later said with a grin, referencing the GLP-1 that he both uses and endorses. "I'm working out too, now. You've got to work out. You can't just take a shot."
The sophomoric jokes, for better or for worse, will remain
Despite many believing that the shows' move to ESPN would prevent them from going off the rails—as they tend to do—Wednesday's debut proved that they'll continue to remain authentic.
Here's a prime example:
Chuck also took a shot at Kawhi Leonard and his reported "no show" job with Aspiration, which has prompted an NBA investigation into potential salary cap circumvention by the Clippers.
Needless to say, it's good to have you back, Inside.