Former Knick Sends Violent Warning to Wemby After ‘Dirty’ Jalen Brunson Shove in NBA Finals Game 3

It took three games of the NBA Finals for the officiating to turn into an unwanted narrative.

After the Spurs stole a win in Game 3 against the Knicks on Monday night, New York coach Mike Brown publicly lashed out at the referees over the contest’s free-throw discrepancy (San Antonio had 24 in the second half to New York’s eight).

What’s blowing up the officiating narrative even more is a viral video of Spurs star Victor Wembanyama appearing to get away with an off-ball foul on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson early in the game.

On a Knicks’ possession in the first quarter, Wembanyama was seen using his left arm to shove Brunson in the back of his neck, causing Brunson to awkwardly fall onto the court. Brunson immediately got up and tried to confront the Spurs big man, who was seen smirking and focusing on the next play.

No foul was called in the aftermath, which has since upset quite a few Knicks fans, including former franchise point guard Stephon Marbury. Marbury, who played in New York for five seasons toward the end of his NBA career, shared a video on his Instagram in which he sent a blunt warning to Wembanyama for the rest of the Finals series.

“Wemby is an international player, they play dirty overseas, just so you know,” Marbury said. “We’re not used to playing dirty in America the way how Wemby just now threw Jalen Brunson. If I’m watching film, and I see Wemby throw somebody on my team... the next game, I’m going to pop him in his ribcage so hard with my elbow that he’s going to fall and drop to the ground, and he’s going to wish he never put his hands on me.

“Next game, I guarantee you, after y’all watch that film what he did to Jalen Brunson, you better know that whenever he get on the basketball court, you better make sure you put that knife in his neck. ... Next game, you make sure you bring that same energy, alright?”

Did Victor Wembanyama deserve a flagrant foul for shoving Jalen Brunson?

After the controversial non-call, ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson admitted on-air that he thought Wemby deserved a flagrant 1 foul. A closer look at the play showed Brunson appearing to grab Wembanyama’s jersey first as they both tussled for position at the top of the key.

While this is playoff basketball, and fewer things are likely to be called in an uber-competitive series between two league juggernauts, it did look like Wembanyama may have gone over the top with his seemingly frustrated shove of Brunson.

The Spurs big man got into some hot water with the referees earlier in the playoffs, when he was ejected from Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Timberwolves. That earned him two flagrant foul points; if he gets two more (a flagrant one is worth one point), he would be automatically suspended for one game.

So far, each of the Spurs-Knicks’ three games has been close up until the final whistle, which means there will naturally be more scrutiny on potentially pivotal calls down the stretch. Both San Antonio and New York have been going at each other’s top players with extra aggression, as seen in the two plays below.

Stephon Castle was given a common foul for this play on Jalen Brunson.



The MSG crowd was not happy 😅 pic.twitter.com/7pvKzBlLj2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 9, 2026

Jalen Brunson makes a big shot. Mitch Johnson didn't call timeout. KAT wasn't going to let Wemby screen. De'Aaron Fox went and got a bucket. pic.twitter.com/fWcH0q3g7m — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) June 9, 2026

Some plays have been called fouls, while others have been waved off by the refs. Given the recent hullabaloo over calls, it’ll be interesting to see whether the officiating gets tighter over the rest of the series. Game 4 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, and you can probably expect another scrappy fight as the Spurs try to even the series and the Knicks look to win one at home.

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