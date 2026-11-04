I Found a Rudy Gobert Stat Discrepancy, and the World Needs to Know About It

I spent Election Day on Tuesday like every American should: I watched every three-point attempt Rudy Gobert has taken over his 14-year NBA career.

(Don’t worry, I voted early.)

I did, indeed, watch every three-point attempt Gobert has chucked up in his career on Tuesday and uncovered something new: Rudy Gobert is not 0-for-28 in his career from beyond the arc.

He is 0-for-27.

Groundbreaking, I know. I hope you're sitting down. But the NBA does need to fix this error.

On Jan. 24, 2015, in the middle of Gobert’s second season, the Jazz beat the Kevin Garnett-led Nets 108–73 in Salt Lake City. Gobert had a nice game, scoring six points and grabbing 12 rebounds off the bench in 20 minutes. He was credited with the second three-point attempt of his career at the 5:36 mark of the third quarter. However, watching it back, it was not even close to a three-pointer.

With the shot clock winding down, Jazz big man Derrick Favors spun in the lane and dished to Gobert in the short corner. Gobert took one dribble and attempted a hook shot from about four feet that was blocked by Nets center Mason Plumlee. Gobert grabbed the rebound and tried to toss up another jumper, but the shot clock expired.

That play was mistakenly logged as a three-point attempt by the official scorekeeper that night. Here is the play in question:

THIS JUST IN: Rudy Gobert is NOT 0-for-28 from three in his career.



He is 0-for-27.



Upon investigation, @SInow has discovered that a Gobert four-foot hook shot on Jan. 24, 2015 was mislabeled as a three in the NBA’s official play-by-play data.



Please fix @NBA, @bball_ref. pic.twitter.com/kAuATnQQOD — Tom Dierberger (@tomdierberger) November 4, 2026

And here’s how that sequence reads in play-by-play data on a few different resources:

Basketball Reference : “R. Gobert misses 3-pt hook shot from 4 ft (block by M.Plumlee)” ESPN : “Mason Plumlee blocks Rudy Gobert’s 25-foot” Official NBA game book : “MISS Gobert 3PT hook shot”

Clearly, something went wrong that night. Perhaps the official scorekeeper spilled coffee on their scoresheet or circled the wrong box next to Gobert’s name. It certainly wouldn’t be the first scorekeeping discrepancy in the NBA. A couple of years ago, Tom Haberstroh raised questions about the Bulls padding Michael Jordan’s defensive stats at home in his lone Defensive Player of the Year campaign in 1987-88. A similar theory surrounds many of John Stockton’s all-time leading 15,806 assists.

But Gobert’s four-foot shot labeled as a three? That’s not subjective. That’s just a mistake.

To fact check, I watched back all 20 minutes Gobert played that night in Utah. Every shot he took was within the three-point line.

So, there you have it. Gobert is 0-for-27 from three-point range over his career, not 0-for-28. He’s 0-for-24 in the regular season, not 0-for-25.

If the NBA does the right thing and corrects this mistake, and Gobert nails his next three-point attempt, he’ll be a career 3.6% three-point shooter (1 for 28) instead of 3.4% (1 for 29).

You’re welcome, Rudy.

Will Rudy Gobert ever make a three-pointer?

I’ve got more explaining to do.

My fascination with Gobert’s journey to make his first trey goes back a few years, but it certainly has picked up in the last calendar year because it seems his determination to drain one also has skyrocketed. It’s why in Sports Illustrated’s NBA 2026–27 season predictions I wrote that Gobert will swish not one, not two, but three three-pointers this year.

Last season, Gobert attempted a career-high five threes. Through seven games this season, Gobert has shot (and missed) three triples already. He’s on pace to take about 33 this season.

“It’s not something we’re going to lean into,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Tuesday on KFAN’s Paul Allen Show of Gobert taking more threes. “There are times at the end of the shot clock when he’s always going to have a clean look. He does work very hard on it; he’s been working on it for years. He just hasn’t connected on it in a game. … It’s not something that we are encouraging at a high level, but if it happens from time to time in the flow of the game, and it makes sense at that point in time, it’s better to get a shot up [than commit a shot clock violation].”

In other words: If the stars align and Gobert finds himself on the perimeter with the shot clock winding down, he has the green light to fire. That first make is coming soon.

Gobert’s 0-for-27 career mark from downtown is awful, but it’s worse than it seems. Twelve of his 27 career three-point attempts were heaves from at least half-court in the closing seconds of a quarter.

Last season, the NBA established a new “heave” rule in which shots taken within the final three seconds of the first three quarters launched from at least 36 feet away do not count against a player’s stats. If that “heave” rule was established by Gobert’s rookie season in 2013–14, the Frenchman would be a career 0-for-16 from downtown.

I mean, that’s not great. But hey, even the greatest shooter of all-time Steph Curry went 0-for-11 from three-point range in a game once.

Gobert is wise to at least work on this part of his game. He’s 34, and with his fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama in the league , he’s probably not winning a fifth Defensive Player of the Year award. The NBA has seen many great big men over the last decade-plus extend their careers by adding a three-point shot.

Over the first six seasons of Brook Lopez’s career, he took seven threes. In his first season with the Bucks in 2018-19, he took 512. Lopez is still in the league at age 38. Blake Griffin, the high-flying Lob City phenom in Los Angeles, didn’t average one three-point attempt per game until his eighth NBA season. He shot seven threes per game in 2018-19, his lone All-Star season in Detroit. Marc Gasol didn’t shoot over 17 total threes in a season until he was 32. That year, he took 268, and played five more seasons. His brother Pau took note and added a consistent three-point shot to his game that same 2016–17 season, draining them at a 53.8% clip at age 36.

Gobert, a generational defensive player who remains in incredible shape in his mid-30s, probably, uh, won’t develop into a three-point threat. Given that he’s a 63.1% shooter from the free-throw line, I don’t think the Wolves would even allow him to try.

But will he make a three-pointer at some point? Yes, yes he will. That day is coming soon.

And when he does, he should have one less three-point attempt on his career stats. It’s your move, NBA.

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