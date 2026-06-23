Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Cryptic Message Amid Intensifying Celtics, Heat Trade Rumors

Just 24 hours ahead of the NBA draft, the entire world is waiting on pins and needles for a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. While the Bucks forward hasn’t directly acknowledged the intensifying rumors as the draft approaches, he did post a cryptic message on his X and Instagram accounts Monday evening.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of a messy breakup with the Bucks, who drafted him with the 15th pick back in 2013. Milwaukee decided to keep the two-time MVP at the February trade deadline, but an ugly end to a losing season has made an offseason divorce seem inevitable at this point.

The Celtics and the Heat have emerged as the two favorites to land Antetokounmpo, who has two seasons left on his current contract with a $62.8 million player option for the final year in 2027–28. On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Bucks will have a resolution on their longtime superstar’s future between now and Tuesday night’s draft. Milwaukee is deciding between two vastly different trade packages from Miami and Boston—one that is more future-focused and the other returning an All-NBA player and MVP candidate.

So, with his future hanging in the balance, Antetokounmpo wrote Monday: “GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout.”

GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout. 🙏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/BuRHnQS2NQ — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 22, 2026

Of course, the forward didn’t directly acknowledge a trade, so we don’t know for certain what he was referencing. But with all the smoke surrounding the situation, we can only assume that he’s referring to his uncertain future.

With the draft quickly approaching (for which the Bucks have the opportunity to acquire one or multiple picks and take their choice of prospects), Antetokounmpo’s long-awaited split with the franchise appears to be reaching its conclusion. And it seems like he knows that, too.

The latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

The Celtics are a frontrunner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Trade rumors heated up over the past few days as NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Celtics now have “a real shot” to win the race for Antetokounmpo with an offer centered around Jaylen Brown. For Boston, that would put the two-time MVP next to Jayson Tatum, where the pair would instantly become the league’s best superstar duo. For the Bucks, netting the 2024 NBA Finals MVP in Brown would allow the team to remain competitive, as opposed to jumping into a full teardown without Antetokounmpo.

MORE: Would Celtics Really Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking Down Pros and Cons of Possible Blockbuster

On the other hand, the Heat’s offer would likely be centered around the No. 13 pick in Tuesday’s draft, considerable additional draft capital and a variety of interesting, cost-controlled talents, like Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis—Miami’s last two first-round picks. To make the money work, the Heat would likely need to include Tyler Herro, who is on a $33 million expiring contract next season. He could be an offensive engine for Milwaukee, but he’s nowhere near the same level as Brown, meaning Milwaukee must choose between a full rebuild with better draft capital or a win-now, All-NBA player.

Charania reported Monday morning that a potential Antetokounmpo deal would likely be a two-team trade with Miami or Boston. That said, an agreed-upon trade could expand later on to route Herro elsewhere if the Bucks choose to extract further assets for him or a similar player they may receive.

As talks heat up and Antetokounmpo forces us all to read between the lines on socials, it appears even he is ready for this all to be over, no matter what the outcome may be.

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