Grizzlies Center Zach Edey Facing Reckless Driving Charge

The charge stems from a May 1 incident in Indiana.

Mike McDaniel

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is facing a reckless driving charge.
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is facing a reckless driving charge stemming from a May 1 incident in Indiana.

The 23-year-old Edey, who just concluded his rookie season with Memphis, was going 101 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone when he sped past an Indiana state trooper.

The trooper eventually pulled Edey over while driving eastbound on Tippecanoe County Road 700 South.

It is a misdemeanor charge for Edey, who has a hearing set for June 23.

Edey made the NBA's All-Rookie team this season after playing in 66 games, including 55 starts, while averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 58.0% shooting from the floor.

Edey underwent ankle surgery recently, which will likely cause him to miss the beginning of next season.

