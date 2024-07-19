Rookie of the Year Favorite Zach Edey Suffers Ankle Injury Scare at Summer League
Early returns on Zach Edey's viability as an NBA player have been generally positive. While no definitive conclusions should ever be taken from summer league action, Edey has been just about everything the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for.
The former Purdue star is moving fluidly in transition and defending the pick-and-roll. He's efficient around the basket and gobbles up rebounds at the rate expected for a 7'4'' big man who towers over all his opponents. Edey has been good enough, in fact, that according to the latest odds he is the favorite to win the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year award at most sportsbooks.
However, on Thursday night he suffered an ankle injury scare that undoubtedly sent a lightning strike of fear through the hearts of Grizzlies fans everywhere.
Taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in summer league, Edey went up for a block and turned his ankle while coming down—not an uncommon injury in the NBA or basketball in general, but a nervy one nonetheless for such a large human being.
Edey did walk off under his own power, but he already missed a few games prior with an ankle injury. The Grizzlies have not announced an update on the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft but it's safe to assume that Las Vegas has seen the last of Edey in summer league play.
Which is too bad. He is, if anything, pretty darn entertaining to watch considering he embodies the idea of a Man Amongst Boys more often than not. But Memphis will play it safe, and it's tough to blame them.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.