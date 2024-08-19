Former NBA All-Star Shares Harsh Reality for Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made it way further in the playoffs than anyone anticipated when they reached the NBA Finals. Despite their success, their flaws were shown as the team lost 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in a series that was not very close. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes he may have that answer.
During an episode of The OGs podcast, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas revealed what he believes is the biggest flaw in constructing a team around Luka Doncic. In Gilbert's eyes, the Dallas Mavericks can't go small - something they're likely going to do with Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving in the starting lineup.
"Like think of Magic Johnson with someone like Luka right? The ball is in his hands, he's a bigger guard. You can't go small with his talent. Going small hurts him. You can't have Kyrie at the two, Klay 6'7" at the three, then you got 6'8" at the four. That's now how you win with this guy."
In Arenas' eyes, the Mavericks have to surround Luka Doncic with very big players. In some ways, it makes sense, considering how Luka can pick apart big men on the court. On the other end, not being able to go small is a huge flaw.
"You have to go big," Arenas said. "You have to go seven foot because now, who has to guard him? You can't hide it, now he gets to pick apart and now when he's coming down the lane he gets to do whatever he wants. You have to have a big lineup with Luka. When you put smaller guys around Luka, it hurts him. He's gonna get his numbers, but that's not how you win. You gotta have big shooting guards, his shooting guard should be like 6'8"."
After adding Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Dallas Mavericks are already early favorites to come out of the Western Conference again. If the Memphis Grizzlies want to have any shot of surprising their critics, they'll have to go through Dallas.