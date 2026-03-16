Memphis Grizzlies-Chicago Bulls Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 16, 7:00 p.m. CST, United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 104.3 FM/670 AM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Chicago Bulls (27-40) meet for the first of two regular season matchup.

The Grizzlies are 26-33 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 10-20 in road games. The Grizzlies split the season series against the Bulls in the 2024-2025 regular season while the Bulls were victorious in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Cedric Coward

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F Taylor Hendricks

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Tre Jones

C Jalen Smith

F Matas Buzelis

F Leonard Miller

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

GG Jackson: Doubtful - Foot

Walter Clayton Jr.: Questionable - Ankle

Ty Jerome: Doubtful - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Inactive - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BULLS

Collin Sexton: Questionable - Leg

Isaac Okoro: Out - Knee

Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee

Anfernee Simons: Out - Wrist

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Lachlan Olbrich: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Mac McClung: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Yuki Kawamura: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +6 (-110), Bulls -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +198, Bulls -240

Total points scored: 242.5 (over -110, under -11-)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Detroit Pistons: "I wouldn't necessarily call it inconsistency. We struggled with their size and physicality the whole night. 74 points in the paint, that pretty much tells the story."

Iisalo on Ty Jerome: "Ty's been very solid for us the whole time. He's turned into one of the premiere creators in the whole league, able to create shots for himself and for others, and he gets the toughest assignments every night. Today, Pistons were able to put a lot of length, lot of physicality on him. They also stepped up on the pick-and-rolls to try to get the ball out of his hands, but somehow he always finds a way."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket