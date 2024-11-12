11-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Shares Harsh Bronny James Criticism
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James has plenty of time to develop as a player, but he has one major flaw in his game. Former NBA All-Star and Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shed some harsh constructive criticism on Bronny's game recently.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas revealed that he believes Bronny James is too passive as an NBA player.
"The problem with Bronny's game is he's not aggressive and when you're not looking to score it becomes a problem," Arenas said. "When you're looking to make passes, you miss everything. If you just be ultra aggressive like, I'm looking to score, you stop me, then I make the pass. But if you sitting here trying to make a pass and the rim is right here... it becomes a harder game."
Arenas believes Bronny is in an awkward phase where he can't tell whether to pass or shoot the ball at the appropriate time. In his eyes, Bronny's game is just passive all the way around.
"His game is passive, all the way around," Arenas said. "Everything is secondary to him and it's just this awkward thing when he is supposed to shoot it he passes, when he is supposed to pass he shoots."
Bronny James is only 20-years-old and has a ton of time to develop. Hopefully, his time in the G League can give the young guard the appropriate time to develop that staying in college should have given him.
