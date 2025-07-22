11-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Bronny James, Dalton Knecht Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the best offensive trios in the league with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. While any of them can go off for 30 points on any given night, the reality is the Lakers can't win just by relying on their offensive firepower. Therefore, this offseason, they've made some changes to their roster to hopefully fix their problems for next season.
So far this offseason, the Lakers have added Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, all of whom could see a key role on this team next year. Looking at the young pieces on their roster, specifically Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, former NBA All-Star and ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas made his thoughts known who he thinks has the edge in fighting for minutes.
"Who looks more like the first-round pick. [Bronny] or Knecht? F*ck the names, just the production, charisma, style & comfortability," Arenas said on his show Gil's Arena. He went on to add that when it comes down to it, earning a spot in the rotation will start at training camp.
Bronny did look strong in his final three outings in Summer League. During that stretch, he averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. Especially after his strong showing in the G League last season, he might have a chance to crack JJ Redick's rotation next season.
However, Knecht can't be overlooked. His performance during the middle of the season last year was lackluster, but he closed it out shooting above 42% from three. In addition, he had a strong month of November, averaging 13.6 points per game on 46% shooting from three.
While Arenas has his opinion, it will all come down to how they look when they show up to training camp ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.
