Lakers Interested in Trade Reunion With Championship Player: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting position heading into next year, with the future of LeBron James in question with his contract only keeping him on the books through the 2025-26 season. In addition, the team seemingly has their focus shifted to Luka Doncic and his long-term future with the franchise.
This offseason, the team has made moves such as signing Deandre Ayton after his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers and recently adding Marcus Smart after his buyout from the Washington Wizards. However, Smart might not have been their first choice, as a new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel indicates the Lakers checked in on a member of their 2020 NBA Finals team.
According to Siegel's latest report, the Lakers had discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after he was acquired in the Desmond Bane deal. In addition, the Lakers also inquired about ex-New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, with the Minnesota Timberwolves turning that down.
Caldwell-Pope served as the Lakers' starting shooting guard during their 2020 NBA Bubble run, finishing with an NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat. Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.7 points and shot 37.8% from three throughout that postseason.
Looking at what a deal for Caldwell-Pope could've looked like for Los Angeles, the Grizzlies could've taken on the expiring contracts of Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, to go along with the Lakers' 2032 second-round pick, in exchange for Caldwell-Pope. This way, the Grizzlies would get $22.5 million off the books next offseason, with Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract extension set to kick in then.
