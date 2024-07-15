All Grizzlies

14-Year Veteran Announces NBA Comeback Attempt

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green wants to make an NBA comeback

Joey Linn

Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA free agency has cooled off quite a bit, but there are still impactful players available for teams to sign. This includes a group of veterans that may be no longer be able to provide consistent rotation minutes, but could be valuable in the locker room and on the bench.

One NBA veteran who is hoping to make a comeback to the league is three-time NBA champion Danny Green. During a recent interview with ValleyCentral, Green said he is not officially retired, and is hoping to receive a call in free agency.

“I would love to come back if I had the opportunity,” Green said. “I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open.”

Green appeared in just two NBA games last season before being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. Not seeing much action the previous season either, Green appeared in three games for the Memphis Grizzlies and eight games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022-23 campaign. Green’s last full season was 2021-22 when he played 62 games for the 76ers.

In his 14-year NBA career, Green has three championships. Green’s first title came in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, then he won consecutive titles in 2019 (Toronto Raptors) and 2020 (Los Angeles Lakers). With a lot of veteran experience, Green could help a young team, even if he does not play many minutes.

Hoping to get a call in free agency, Green announced his NBA comeback attempt after going unsigned last season following his release from Philadelphia.

Joey Linn

