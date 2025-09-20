3 Realistic Trade Targets For The Memphis Grizzlies This Season
The Memphis Grizzlies will enter the 2025-26 season with a slightly different roster, along with former interim coach Toumas Iisalo beginning his tenure as the franchise's new head coach. The Grizzlies parted ways with sharpshooting guards Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard this offseason, while adding some young talent on the perimeter in their place.
However, looking at the Grizzlies' roster, it's evident that there could be some weaknesses that hold them back, especially their outside shooting capabilities. Therefore, there are three realistic trade options the Grizzlies could look towards to address either their shooting issues or any other concerns on their roster.
Trade Target: Corey Kispert
The Washington Wizards might not be a play-in team next season, but they are a roster filled with young talent that's going to need playing time. Looking at their depth on the wings, the Wizards have Bilal Coulibaly, Cam Whitmore, Kyshawn George, Justin Champagnie, Will Riley, and Malaki Branham. While Kispert is the team's third-highest-paid player, he might've reached his ceiling in Washington.
Insert the Grizzlies, who could be in need of some perimeter shooting if Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, and GG Jackson aren't able to be consistent from the wings next season. While Kispert is the third-highest paid player on the Wizards, he's making under $14 million annually on a descending deal. If the price is right, he makes sense in Memphis.
Trade Target: Haywood Highsmith
Highsmith isn't a name casual NBA fans are familiar with, as the undrafted forward from Wheeling University was able to carve out a role for himself with the Miami Heat over the past four seasons. However, he has since been dealt to the Brooklyn Nets, with reports indicating he could be on his way to a contender before the trade deadline.
Not only is Highsmith efficient from three, shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc the past two seasons, but he's also a quality defender who could fit well in lineups alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. He might not be the flashiest name for Grizzlies fans, but if they reports are true about the Nets looking to move off of him, he might be a bargain to acquire.
Trade Target: Jordan Hawkins
In the same lens as Kispert, Hawkins will enter the 2025-26 season in a loaded wing/guard rotation, featuring Jordan Poole, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Saddiq Bey. Hawkins was selected 14th overall by the Pelicans in 2023 and was brought in to be a sharpshooter both on and off the ball.
However, he's shot just 34.8% from three on his career so far, and with a new front office running the show in New Orleans, they could look to part ways with him as they look to prioritize the players they drafted. If he ended up in Memphis, Hawkins could benefit tremendously from off-ball sets with Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey setting him screens to get open looks.