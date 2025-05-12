3x NBA All-Star Calls Out Celtics' Closing Strategy vs Knicks
Over the first two games of the second-round series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, there were major concerns regarding the defending champions. The Knicks came back from 20-point deficits in both games in Boston and stunned the Celtics' crowd and the NBA world.
Many of the late-game strategies employed by Celtics' head coach Joe Mazulla were under scrutiny due to the fashion in which the losses occurred. A high volume of three-pointers, turnovers, and missed defensive assignments buried the Celtics and gave the Knicks a 2-0 advantage in the series heading back to Madison Square Garden.
Jayson Tatum struggled mightily, the highly dependable role players that made Boston so dangerous did not rise to the occasion, and thus, Boston was in trouble. After winning in Game 3 in blowout fashion, the Celtics seemed to right the ship, but some still had questions.
Former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas voiced his opinions on what the Celtics should do for the rest of the series.
In an animated conversation with co-host and former NBA star Kenyon Martin, Arenas said, "1-4 flat is you...go to the baseline. All 4 of y'all. [Tatum] can see everyone coming if they decide to help."
The Celtics ran two identical plays at the end of Game 2's stunning loss to the Knicks, with Jayson Tatum going the length of the court against the New York defense.
On the play that gave the Celtics the lead, Tatum got to the rim for an easy dunk. In the final play of the game, the Knicks went with more of a drop coverage and forced a bad shot in the corner with help from Mikal Bridges to seal the game.
"He ain't working on that shot right there...that's an 'improv' shot," Kenyon Martin said.
With the series now at 2-1 in favor of the Knicks, Game 4 is pivotal for the Celtics to make sure they stay in the series.
