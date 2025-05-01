New Report Reveals NBA-Wide Concern Around Ja Morant
The Memphis Grizzlies looked stellar in the first half of the season, entering the All-Star break with the second-best record in the Western Conference and looking like they'd go from lottery team to top-four seed in just a matter of a season. However, everything went downhill after the Grizzlies came back from the All-Star break.
The Grizzlies went 12-16 in their final 28 games of the season, with Ja Morant missing several games down the stretch. The season ended with a first-round sweep from the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading many to wonder if this current Grizzlies team can get any better. According to a new report from ESPN, many around the NBA don't believe in Morant's ability to be the main guy.
"When I'm talking to people around the league, GMs, execs, scouts, I don't have people telling me that they think Ja is a top-10 player when he's healthy anymore," according to ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon.
While Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said the team doesn't plan on moving Morant, MacMahon's report reveals that his market might not be lucrative enough for the Grizzlies to part ways. Morant was Second Team All-NBA in 2022, but injuries and other factors have slowed his production down since.
Morant is under contract with the Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season, when he's set to make $44.9 million. So even though Morant's value might not be as high around the league, getting a player locked up for three seasons is an enticing look.
