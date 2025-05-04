All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star Calls Out Charles Barkley Over LeBron James Criticism

Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas did not hold back on Charles Barkley after he criticized Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Logan Struck

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
After trading for young superstar Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers had as high expectations as any other NBA team. Their new-look duo of Doncic and LeBron James was expected to take over the league, but an underwhelming run has people second-guessing.

The Lakers were taken down by the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs, as their first postseason with Doncic and James ended much sooner than anyone would have thought.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23)
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before the Lakers lost, NBA legend Charles Barkley called out LeBron James, saying he can not be a top-five player of all time if he loses the series.

"If LeBron and the Lakers lose this series against Minnesota, I don't want to hear about LeBron being a top-five all-time player," Barkley said.

Now that the Lakers lost, three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas called out Barkley for his comments about LeBron James.

"I heard Charles Barkley, 'Oh you're not a top five player if you lose this series and you're 40 years old.' Where were you at 40?" Arenas said. "What was your last year looking like? Houston, fat, complaining about you trying to get on the treadmill and stuff. Those are the people sitting there gauging somebody cause they're trying to figure out how to discredit someone."

Arenas did not hold back on Barkley and was not afraid to call him out for the unfair LeBron James criticism.

"You wasn't even that dude at 40, 38, 36, to even be compared, to even have an opinion," Arenas said to Barkley. "All you old motherf*****s, y'all wasn't these guys at that age. Y'all wasn't putting up these numbers for you to even throw dirt on them."

Of course, it is a disappointment for James to lose in the first round of the playoffs, but he is doing more at 40 years old than the NBA has ever seen for someone this age.

