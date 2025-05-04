3x NBA All-Star Calls Out Charles Barkley Over LeBron James Criticism
After trading for young superstar Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers had as high expectations as any other NBA team. Their new-look duo of Doncic and LeBron James was expected to take over the league, but an underwhelming run has people second-guessing.
The Lakers were taken down by the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs, as their first postseason with Doncic and James ended much sooner than anyone would have thought.
Before the Lakers lost, NBA legend Charles Barkley called out LeBron James, saying he can not be a top-five player of all time if he loses the series.
"If LeBron and the Lakers lose this series against Minnesota, I don't want to hear about LeBron being a top-five all-time player," Barkley said.
Now that the Lakers lost, three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas called out Barkley for his comments about LeBron James.
"I heard Charles Barkley, 'Oh you're not a top five player if you lose this series and you're 40 years old.' Where were you at 40?" Arenas said. "What was your last year looking like? Houston, fat, complaining about you trying to get on the treadmill and stuff. Those are the people sitting there gauging somebody cause they're trying to figure out how to discredit someone."
Arenas did not hold back on Barkley and was not afraid to call him out for the unfair LeBron James criticism.
"You wasn't even that dude at 40, 38, 36, to even be compared, to even have an opinion," Arenas said to Barkley. "All you old motherf*****s, y'all wasn't these guys at that age. Y'all wasn't putting up these numbers for you to even throw dirt on them."
Of course, it is a disappointment for James to lose in the first round of the playoffs, but he is doing more at 40 years old than the NBA has ever seen for someone this age.