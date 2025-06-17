3x NBA All-Star Calls Out Orlando Magic After Desmond Bane Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic essentially kicked off the NBA offseason when they agreed to a deal on Sunday to send sharpshooting wing Desmond Bane to the Magic in exchange for a package centered around four first-round draft picks and a pick swap. Even days later, the deal is still receiving mixed emotions.
The criticism isn't directed toward Bane as a player, who actually solves a lot of Orlando's offensive woes, but toward the Magic parting ways with so much draft capital. According to ex-NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, he thinks that Orlando was "dumb" for agreeing to the deal they did.
"The Orlando Magic didn't get fleeced [in the Desmond Bane trade], they're just dumb!" Arenas said on his show 'Gil's Arena'. "They're not good enough to win a championship to give away four unprotected [first-round picks]."
Arenas went on to cite how teams like the Boston Celtics were able to build an NBA Finals-winning team off unprotected first-round picks, which they used to draft Jaylen Brown and trade down for Jayson Tatum. However, this does appear to be a different situation, with Orlando being a young team in need of a player of Bane's type.
Of course, Arenas could end up being correct, but it will take some time to figure that out. It isn't necessarily championship or bust for Orlando, but the trade would be a loss in their eyes if Memphis can land a franchise-changing star with one of those selections and outperform them.
