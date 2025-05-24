3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Tyrese Haliburton Prediction
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is in the midst of an all-time postseason run, and with that has come some bold statements and predictions about the legacy he could leave as an NBA player.
The latest of those predictions came from 3x NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, who believes Haliburton may overtake Reggie Miller as the greatest Pacer of all time on the latest episode of 'Gil's Arena'.
"If Indiana wins this series and (Haliburton's) still playing like that?" Arenas said. "For sure. It's over. He's going down as one of them. You beat the Knicks to get to the finals? He might overtake Reggie Miller."
Arenas' co-host, former NBA player Nick Young, spoke to what makes Haliburton such a good performer in the playoffs and questioned the oft-mentioned "Most Overrated" poll among players that ranked Haliburton at the top of the list.
"I think it's his pace," Young said. "He plays to his strengths. His teammates are really stepping up for him, too, so it gives him a lot of leeway once the game is headed into those tough times. But he's been doing this, you know, all playoffs."
"To go into the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals and put the team on your back, all that overrated talk is starting to look real very quiet," Young added.
The Pacers currently hold a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks, with the series shifting to Indiana. Game 3 is set to tip from Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday.
Related Articles
Major Consequence of Jaren Jackson Jr. Missing All-NBA Team
Nine-Year NBA Veteran's Statement On Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Feud
Ex-Grizzlies Forward Makes Big Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Proclamation