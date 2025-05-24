All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star Makes Bold Tyrese Haliburton Prediction

3x NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas made a bold prediction regarding Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's future

Will Despart

May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is in the midst of an all-time postseason run, and with that has come some bold statements and predictions about the legacy he could leave as an NBA player.

The latest of those predictions came from 3x NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas, who believes Haliburton may overtake Reggie Miller as the greatest Pacer of all time on the latest episode of 'Gil's Arena'.

"If Indiana wins this series and (Haliburton's) still playing like that?" Arenas said. "For sure. It's over. He's going down as one of them. You beat the Knicks to get to the finals? He might overtake Reggie Miller."

Arenas' co-host, former NBA player Nick Young, spoke to what makes Haliburton such a good performer in the playoffs and questioned the oft-mentioned "Most Overrated" poll among players that ranked Haliburton at the top of the list.

"I think it's his pace," Young said. "He plays to his strengths. His teammates are really stepping up for him, too, so it gives him a lot of leeway once the game is headed into those tough times. But he's been doing this, you know, all playoffs."

"To go into the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals and put the team on your back, all that overrated talk is starting to look real very quiet," Young added.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburto
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in overtime during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Pacers currently hold a 2-0 lead over the New York Knicks, with the series shifting to Indiana. Game 3 is set to tip from Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Published
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

