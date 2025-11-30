The touring Grizzlies are on their second two-game win streak of the season, hoping to strip the Kings of their nobility. Going out to the Pacific division has had the best returns, as their record is 3-2 against them. Yet, this match has all the makings of a trap game because Domantas Sabonis (left knee) is out, and the hosts have won just two of their last 10.

It’s Memphis' third night of the four-game road trip, and a win on Sunday would make it a success regardless of what happens on Tuesday in San Antonio. Additionally, the Grizzlies are quietly on their best stretch of the season over the last six (4-2), and one trend that’s continued in that span is the defense guarding at a top-seven level.

Here’s why you need to know:

Rebounding

The Kings are the worst team in the NBA in rebounding percentage. They must be denied extra opportunities so fewer 3-pointers are hoisted when the defense is sucked in. Rebounding well will also give Memphis a chance to get transition started, as Sacramento’s misses will have similar effects to live-ball turnovers. Notably, the Grizzlies are slightly better at rebounding on the road.

Limiting SAC's guards

The Kings are ninth in pace and score efficiently when they decide to accelerate to sixth gear, taking 12.7 shots when the shot clock is in range of 22-18 seconds, which is described as “very early” by the NBA’s tracking data. They log a 63.5 effective field goal per charge on those shots, so limiting turnovers is critical so they get on the runway more often.

Furthermore, not overplaying Russell Westbrook on the dribble so he doesn’t unlock the drive-and-kick game is necessary, as his teammates make 43.8 percent of 3-pointers on passes from him. Memphis must also stay on top of Zach LaVine and Keegan Murray, so their body movement doesn’t expose them off the catch on jumpers.

And then there is microwave Malik Monk, who nails 41.6 percent of his 3-point tries. Staying at the hip on his dribble moves will be one of the toughest challenges of the night, so communication on defense is essential so the on-ball guard has an easier time getting over screens.

Big nights from Zach Edey, Vince Williams Jr. and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Last game was a night in which Edey was subdued in the scoring department because of who was there to guard him, but the Kings won’t be able to have as much success. A nice diet of screen rolls and crashing the glass with the same intensity that he had against the Clippers should be too much for Sacramento to handle. So far, Vince Williams Jr. is the teammate with whom he has the best connection, as he has assisted (9) on 31 percent of Edey’s shots. His next two connectors are Cedric Coward (4) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (4).

They’ll need Williams’ assertiveness as a playmaker to continue, too, because his passes are currently generating the most 3-pointers for his teammates (5.8) on the squad, and they are logging 37 percent on those attempts.

Jaren Jackson Jr has been more assertive lately and his 3-point shot is connecting over the short win streak. Most 3-point attempts are not guarded closely, so he shouldn't hesitate becuase Sacramento will concede 21.8 wide-open looks per game.

