3x NBA All-Star's LeBron James Statement Following Free Agency Decision

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made his thoughts on LeBron James' free agency decision known

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made headlines this week by opting in to a $52.6 million player option with the team, before his agent, Rich Paul, publicly questioned the roster's ability to fulfill James' desire to be a championship contender in the twilight years of his career.

As he typically does, former Memphis Grizzlies guard and three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas had some comments directed at King James' latest decision. With his career nearing the end, Arenas didn't hold back on calling out the NBA's all-time leading scorer on his decision to avoid a pay cut.

Arenas essentially called James' bluff, suggesting that he would have taken a pay cut to sign with a championship contender in free agency if he were serious about finishing his career as a winner.

"You don't have to get traded to nowhere," Arenas said. You right now can sign $5 million and go play with Cleveland. You can literally take mid-level to go to OKC to win a ring. If you really want to get that fifth ring, it would be respectable because you took a $55 million pay cut.

"If ring five was that important to him, this summer is one of those things where he says, 'I'm going to be Carmelo with my greatness and go to another team for pennies on a dollar.' We said it two years ago, that he could have did it then and been in a better situation."

Even Brian Windhorst suggested that he's coming around on the possibility that James could get traded this offseason, something he staunchly argued against not too long ago.

"When the idea of a trade came up, I slammed the door on it and said, first off, LeBron wants to be a Laker," Windhorst said. "If he didn't want to be a Laker, he opted out. He has a no-trade clause. Over the last three days, I have unlocked the door. I wouldn't say that I'm opening the door. I would just say I've unlocked the door."

