New Grizzlies Star Reveals Harsh Truth About Departure
NBA free agency is well under way, as a majority of key free agents have signed deals, with the top unrestricted options including Chris Paul, Al Horford, and Russell Westbrook. Not only have signings been happening, but so have trades, with the Denver Nuggets making a pair of them since Monday afternoon to help retool their roster.
Perhaps the busiest team to begin free agency was the Memphis Grizzlies, striking deals with their homegrown talents to retain them for the future, while also adding a key guard in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Ty Jerome. A Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Jerome came forth and shared the harsh reality following his departure from Cleveland.
Jerome, in a message to his Instagram story, revealed the harsh truth of why he didn't stay with Cleveland. "Cleveland, this past year will always hold a special place in my heart," he wrote. "Although I was never presented with the option of returning nor did last season end how I wanted to, I will never forget all that this year brought."
A shocking statement that revealed Cleveland didn't even offer him after having a breakout season, averaging 12.5 points on 64.3% TS, it all makes sense after the Cavaliers struck a deal to land Lonzo Ball. Jerome is definitely limited defensively, but the Grizzlies got him for a great price at three years, $28 million.
When it comes down to it, the winner of this move will be determined by how both Ball and Jerome play on their new teams. Ball could very well begin next season as the starter with Darius Garland hurt, while Jerome is more than likely set to be the team's sixth man in Memphis.
