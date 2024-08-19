All Grizzlies

6x All-Defensive NBA Star Reveals Hilarious Steph Curry Story

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had a hilarious exchange with this Memphis Grizzlies legend

Joey Linn

Dec 10, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) during the first half at FedExForum.
Dec 10, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) during the first half at FedExForum. / Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is entering his 16th season in the NBA. Making his first All-Star team in year five, Curry emerged a bit later in his career than other all-time greats, but has become one of the most accomplished players in NBA history.

With 10 All-Star and All-NBA selections, four NBA championships, two MVP awards, and one Finals MVP award, Curry added an Olympic gold medal to his list of accomplishments this summer with Team USA.

Part of what makes Curry so difficult to defend is his constant motion on offense. Always moving, Curry is lethal on or off the ball.

Speaking about defending Curry during a recent episode of Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon Show, Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen revealed a hilarious story about one of his battles with the Warriors star.

"I remember one day Curry looking at me, taking his mouthpiece out saying, 'Hey TA, you playing good defense, but how they let you get away with all this fouling?' I told his a—, ‘EA Sports, it's in the game.’”

Allen is one of the most respected defenders in NBA history. With six All-Defensive selections, Allen is also regularly mentioned by current and former NBA stars who are asked to name the toughest defender they have ever faced. 

In this battle against Curry, Allen recalled a hilarious exchange between the two guards about uncalled fouls. 

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

