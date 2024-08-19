6x All-Defensive NBA Star Reveals Hilarious Steph Curry Story
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is entering his 16th season in the NBA. Making his first All-Star team in year five, Curry emerged a bit later in his career than other all-time greats, but has become one of the most accomplished players in NBA history.
With 10 All-Star and All-NBA selections, four NBA championships, two MVP awards, and one Finals MVP award, Curry added an Olympic gold medal to his list of accomplishments this summer with Team USA.
Part of what makes Curry so difficult to defend is his constant motion on offense. Always moving, Curry is lethal on or off the ball.
Speaking about defending Curry during a recent episode of Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon Show, Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen revealed a hilarious story about one of his battles with the Warriors star.
"I remember one day Curry looking at me, taking his mouthpiece out saying, 'Hey TA, you playing good defense, but how they let you get away with all this fouling?' I told his a—, ‘EA Sports, it's in the game.’”
Allen is one of the most respected defenders in NBA history. With six All-Defensive selections, Allen is also regularly mentioned by current and former NBA stars who are asked to name the toughest defender they have ever faced.
In this battle against Curry, Allen recalled a hilarious exchange between the two guards about uncalled fouls.
