The Big 3 Basketball League Announces Plans To Launch A Quarantine Reality Show and Basketball Tournament Soon

Weeks after announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph would have been playing in their league this season, the Big 3, an indoor three on three basketball league for players outside of the NBA announced that they have made plans to have a quarantined, empty arena tournament and reality show to help fans during these tough times.

The concept is for the 16-20 players in the league to all live in a mansion and to have their daily lives as well as the games filmed for fans to see. This could definitely be a welcomed treat to those who are desperately looking for an escape through sports with the NBA and college basketball being suspended. The goal is for the event to take place sometime in April.

My Thoughts On The Big 3's Plans To Have A Tournament And Reality Show

