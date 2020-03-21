AllGrizzlies
The Big 3 Basketball League Announces Plans To Launch A Quarantine Reality Show and Basketball Tournament Soon

Anthony Sain

Weeks after announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Randolph would have been playing in their league this season, the Big 3, an indoor three on three basketball league for players outside of the NBA announced that they have made plans to have a quarantined, empty arena tournament and reality show to help fans during these tough times.

The concept is for the 16-20 players in the league to all live in a mansion and to have their daily lives as well as the games filmed for fans to see.  This could definitely be a welcomed treat to those who are desperately looking for an escape through sports with the NBA and college basketball being suspended.  The goal is for the event to take place sometime in April.

My Thoughts On The Big 3's Plans To Have A Tournament And Reality Show

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

The Memphis Grizzlies and Fox Sports Southeast Join To Re-Air Memphis Grizzlies Games As Part of "Grizz Rewind"

Everyone is missing their Memphis Grizzlies games with the NBA being suspended but the Grizzlies, as well as Fox Sports Southeast, are trying their best to keep fans engages with "Grizz Rewind" - or replays of memorable Grizzlies games to be aired on the remaining scheduled game days.

PODCAST: Sports Illustrated’ AllGrizzlies Beat Writer Anthony Sain on Sports 56 Happy Hour with John Hardin

I was a guest on Sports 56 Happy Hour with John Hardin discussing the chances of the NBA resuming play after their suspension due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Several players were diagnosed with the virus and NBA has also restricted team access to facilities league wide.

Potential No.1 Overall Draft Pick Anthony Edwards to Enter NBA Draft

Potential No.1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards is entering the NBA Draft, he told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. Edwards is currently ranked as the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's latest NBA big board. The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three. He is looking to become the first Bulldog to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft since Dominique Wilkins in 1982.

Marcus Smart; Several Others Test Positive For COVID-19 As Results From More NBA Teams Test Came Back Today

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and several other unnamed players found out today that they tested positive for COVID-19. Smart would release a statement via Twitter to update all on the status of his condition.

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Tony Allen Urges Memphians To Use "First Team All-Defense" Against COVID-19

Former Memphis Grizzlies star player Tony Allen partnered with the Grizzlies to release a promotional video this morning to encourage those within the city to be as precautious as possible when it comes to protecting ourselves and others from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Could There Be Negative Ramifications From The NBA Returning Too Soon?

A lot of people are discussing different scenarios for what the NBA could look like in the event that they choose to resume play after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many suggest that the NBA may play an extended season that ends in August and some suggest the playoffs kicking off immediately after the league resumes play. Let's take a look at some of the possible drawbacks that can come if the situation is not handled correctly.

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on 929 ESPN Jason and John Show

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN today and I discussed the chances of the NBA finishing the season, what an abbreviated season and playoffs may look like, as well as drawing some positivity from the news on NBA players that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on Sports 56 Mornings Radio Show

I was a guest on Sports 56 Mornings on AM 560 this morning with Peter Edmiston and CJ Hurt. Peter was out today so CJ Hurt and I discussed the NBA suspending the season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, what an abbreviated season and playoffs may look like, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies season in general.

NBA Impressionist Brandon Armstrong Makes Viral Comedy Video In Honor Of Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant

You can now add Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant to the list of famous NBA players including James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Lebron James that famous comedian and impressionist Brandon Armstrong (@BdotAdot5) has graced with an impression vide

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Anthony Tolliver Urges All To Do The Greater Good During Tough Times With COVID-19 Concerns

With the NBA suspending play while the world adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic, many players have had to make a change of pace and govern themselves a lot differently. The NBA has asked players to do certain things in an effort to self-quarantine and keep themselves at low-risk of catching the virus. Due to the circumstances at hand, there are everyday people outside of NBA players that are not only having their lives inconvenienced but also are subject to suffering drastic financial losses as well. Anthony Tolliver has taken the charge to get not just NBA players, but all people to try to help at least one person or family in need.

