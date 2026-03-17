The NBA Expansion Draft Could Steal These Grizzlies Players Overnight

The NBA’s long-anticipated expansion plans are beginning to feel more real than ever. League insiders have also started discussing what a potential expansion draft could look like, and that could create major ripple effects across the league.

Historically, expansion drafts have allowed new teams to select players from existing rosters in order to build competitive squads quickly. In past formats, established franchises were typically allowed to protect up to eight players under contract, leaving the rest of the roster vulnerable to selection.

For a rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies team focused on youth development and long-term flexibility, this type of scenario would force the front office to make some difficult but strategic choices.

If the expansion draft were to happen next season, here are the eight players Memphis should prioritize protecting, ranked in order of importance.

1) Cedric Coward

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (8) reacts after he scores against Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Coward has quickly emerged as one of Memphis’ most intriguing foundational pieces. His scoring ability, shot creation, and overall offensive upside give him legitimate star-level potential. In a rebuild centered on upside and long-term growth, protecting Howard would be a no-brainer. He represents the type of dynamic young talent expansion teams would aggressively target.

2) Zach Edey

Feb 6, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) signs an autograph for a fan before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Edey’s presence in the paint provides Memphis with a unique identity moving forward. His size, rebounding dominance, and ability to anchor the interior give the Grizzlies a reliable frontcourt building block. Centers with his physical profile and improving offensive skill set are rare, making him a clear priority to protect.

3) GG Jackson

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jackson has already shown flashes of high-level scoring instincts and versatility. His ability to stretch the floor, attack off the dribble, and grow into a multi-positional forward makes him one of the most valuable long-term assets on the roster. Given his upside and age, leaving him unprotected would be a significant risk.

4) Jaylen Wells

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wells has steadily carved out a role thanks to his two-way effort and motor. He brings defensive toughness, energy, and improved offensive consistency, all traits rebuilding teams value. Players who can impact the game without needing high usage are extremely appealing in expansion scenarios.

5) Santi Aldama

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) drives to the basket as Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Aldama’s versatility continues to make him an important piece for Memphis. He can stretch the floor, facilitate offense in spurts, and defend multiple positions. His experience compared to some of Memphis’ younger prospects also adds stability to a developing core.

6) Cam Spencer

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura (8) defends against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Spencer’s shooting and basketball IQ give Memphis another valuable rotation piece worth keeping. Floor spacing and decision-making are premium skills in today’s NBA, and Spencer has shown he can contribute without disrupting offensive flow. Expansion teams often target skilled guards who can immediately help establish structure.

7) Taylor Hendricks

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) dribbles on Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Hendricks’ defensive upside and modern forward skill set make him a strong developmental bet. His length, mobility, and improving offensive confidence suggest he could grow into a high-impact two-way player. Protecting him would signal Memphis’ commitment to maintaining defensive versatility in its rebuild.

8) Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) dunks the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Rounding out the protected list is Prosper, whose athleticism and defensive potential give him intriguing long-term value. While still refining his offensive game, his ability to guard multiple positions and play with energy makes him the type of player expansion franchises could see as a developmental gem.