The NBA Expansion Draft Could Steal These Grizzlies Players Overnight
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The NBA’s long-anticipated expansion plans are beginning to feel more real than ever. League insiders have also started discussing what a potential expansion draft could look like, and that could create major ripple effects across the league.
Historically, expansion drafts have allowed new teams to select players from existing rosters in order to build competitive squads quickly. In past formats, established franchises were typically allowed to protect up to eight players under contract, leaving the rest of the roster vulnerable to selection.
For a rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies team focused on youth development and long-term flexibility, this type of scenario would force the front office to make some difficult but strategic choices.
If the expansion draft were to happen next season, here are the eight players Memphis should prioritize protecting, ranked in order of importance.
1) Cedric Coward
Coward has quickly emerged as one of Memphis’ most intriguing foundational pieces. His scoring ability, shot creation, and overall offensive upside give him legitimate star-level potential. In a rebuild centered on upside and long-term growth, protecting Howard would be a no-brainer. He represents the type of dynamic young talent expansion teams would aggressively target.
2) Zach Edey
Edey’s presence in the paint provides Memphis with a unique identity moving forward. His size, rebounding dominance, and ability to anchor the interior give the Grizzlies a reliable frontcourt building block. Centers with his physical profile and improving offensive skill set are rare, making him a clear priority to protect.
3) GG Jackson
Jackson has already shown flashes of high-level scoring instincts and versatility. His ability to stretch the floor, attack off the dribble, and grow into a multi-positional forward makes him one of the most valuable long-term assets on the roster. Given his upside and age, leaving him unprotected would be a significant risk.
4) Jaylen Wells
Wells has steadily carved out a role thanks to his two-way effort and motor. He brings defensive toughness, energy, and improved offensive consistency, all traits rebuilding teams value. Players who can impact the game without needing high usage are extremely appealing in expansion scenarios.
5) Santi Aldama
Aldama’s versatility continues to make him an important piece for Memphis. He can stretch the floor, facilitate offense in spurts, and defend multiple positions. His experience compared to some of Memphis’ younger prospects also adds stability to a developing core.
6) Cam Spencer
Spencer’s shooting and basketball IQ give Memphis another valuable rotation piece worth keeping. Floor spacing and decision-making are premium skills in today’s NBA, and Spencer has shown he can contribute without disrupting offensive flow. Expansion teams often target skilled guards who can immediately help establish structure.
7) Taylor Hendricks
Hendricks’ defensive upside and modern forward skill set make him a strong developmental bet. His length, mobility, and improving offensive confidence suggest he could grow into a high-impact two-way player. Protecting him would signal Memphis’ commitment to maintaining defensive versatility in its rebuild.
8) Olivier-Maxence Prosper
Rounding out the protected list is Prosper, whose athleticism and defensive potential give him intriguing long-term value. While still refining his offensive game, his ability to guard multiple positions and play with energy makes him the type of player expansion franchises could see as a developmental gem.
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Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.