Boston Celtics Reportedly Had Trade Talks With Western Conference Team
The Boston Celtics have been in cost-cutting mode all offseason. They entered the summer with the largest tax bill on record, so they sent out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in trades, getting Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang, while Al Horford seems likely to walk in free agency
Those trades have at least knocked them under the second tax apron, but they could be considering more moves to cut salary, as Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs.
NBA insider Jake Fischer has revealed that the Celtics recently held trade conversations with the Memphis Grizzlies, who have also had an interesting offseason.
"The Celtics, I think, are still very active in taking trade calls, maybe making trade calls," Fischer reported. "There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something that we're looking to track down some more info on. But rival teams are definitely still of the mind that Boston is looking for deals for both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang."
Although it's unclear what was discussed, it likely wasn't over Anfernee Simons. Memphis has a deep backcourt with Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., recent trade acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and recent signee Ty Jerome. They just bought out Cole Anthony to clear more minutes for everyone else, so Simons wouldn't be likely.
Niang would be interesting for Memphis, though, if he were who was discussed. Niang is making $8.2 million this season, and a deal likely could be worked around John Konchar's $6.1 million, even if he's re-routed to a team like the Brooklyn Nets, as they've been reported to have interest in him.