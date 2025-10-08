Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, nearly every team in the league has kicked off its preseason action, and by Thursday night, every team will have played an exhibition game. On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are set to face the Boston Celtics for their second preseason game after suffering a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Of course, a matchup between the Grizzlies and Celtics would typically draw a fair crowd, as fans would be lining up out the door to see Ja Morant go against the star-studded and storied Boston franchise, but Wednesday's game will be much different.
Not only is Wednesday's matchup a simple preseason game where the results do not matter, but it will be a star-less showdown.
Grizzlies missing a few stars
The Grizzlies are playing without a handful of their best players on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant with an ankle injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. with a toe injury, Zach Edey with an ankle injury, and Brandon Clarke with a knee injury.
This is not the ideal situation for Memphis as they ramp up for the 2025-26 season, as there is a fear that none of these players will be available in time for opening night. Morant was diagnosed with a sprained ankle on Monday, which puts his status at week-to-week, as he is expected to miss all of preseason. Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke are all sidelined for the next month or so.
Celtics still superstar-less
After winning the title in 2024, the Celtics have completely transformed their team since. Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Celtics have lost Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet, but that is not the worst of it. Superstar forward Jayson Tatum will miss the majority of the 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, putting Boston at a major disadvantage.
On Wednesday, the Celtics will get their first look at their revamped roster, including the loss of Tatum. Of course, the Celtics have ruled out Tatum ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Memphis, putting the spotlight on co-star Jaylen Brown to see what he can do as the number one option.
While this is not the star-studded matchup that many fans who are traveling to FedExForum would hope for, it still offers a chance to see these new-look teams in action. The Grizzlies and Celtics are tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Memphis.