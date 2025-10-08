All Grizzlies

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Boston Celtics for a preseason matchup on Wednesday

Feb 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks after the Celtics win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, nearly every team in the league has kicked off its preseason action, and by Thursday night, every team will have played an exhibition game. On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies are set to face the Boston Celtics for their second preseason game after suffering a loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Of course, a matchup between the Grizzlies and Celtics would typically draw a fair crowd, as fans would be lining up out the door to see Ja Morant go against the star-studded and storied Boston franchise, but Wednesday's game will be much different.

Not only is Wednesday's matchup a simple preseason game where the results do not matter, but it will be a star-less showdown.

Grizzlies missing a few stars

The Grizzlies are playing without a handful of their best players on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant with an ankle injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. with a toe injury, Zach Edey with an ankle injury, and Brandon Clarke with a knee injury.

This is not the ideal situation for Memphis as they ramp up for the 2025-26 season, as there is a fear that none of these players will be available in time for opening night. Morant was diagnosed with a sprained ankle on Monday, which puts his status at week-to-week, as he is expected to miss all of preseason. Jackson Jr., Edey, and Clarke are all sidelined for the next month or so.

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) react after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Celtics still superstar-less

After winning the title in 2024, the Celtics have completely transformed their team since. Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Celtics have lost Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet, but that is not the worst of it. Superstar forward Jayson Tatum will miss the majority of the 2025-26 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, putting Boston at a major disadvantage.

On Wednesday, the Celtics will get their first look at their revamped roster, including the loss of Tatum. Of course, the Celtics have ruled out Tatum ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Memphis, putting the spotlight on co-star Jaylen Brown to see what he can do as the number one option.

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) high fives forward Jayson Tatum (0) after the Cleveland Cavaliers called a timeout during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

While this is not the star-studded matchup that many fans who are traveling to FedExForum would hope for, it still offers a chance to see these new-look teams in action. The Grizzlies and Celtics are tipping off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday in Memphis.

