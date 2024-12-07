Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics face off in a game that Memphis should have the rest advantage. Memphis is fresh off of a win a Thursday night win against the Sacramento Kings, while the Celtics just defeated the Milwaukee Bucks last night.
The Grizzlies have six players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, and Vince Williams Jr.
Desmond Bane is questionable with left toe soreness, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, Marcus Smart is questionable with a right ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out with an illness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain. Ja Morant is listed as available against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though Marcus Smart is questionable, he announced that he plans on playing against the Celtics.
The Boston Celtics have four players listed on their injury report: Al Horford, Derrick White, JD Davison, and Anton Watson. Al Horford is out with a left big toe sprain, Derrick White is probable with a right foot sprain, JD Davison is out with a G League two-way, and Anton Watsonis out with a G League two-way. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday are all listed as available against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
