Breaking: Grizzlies Fire Multiple Coaches Before Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have nine games left in the regular season, with the play-in tournament being the likely worst finish if that happens. However, playoff basketball appears to be returning to Memphis after the team missed out entirely last year. Therefore, that made Friday's breaking news that more shocking.
As announced by the Grizzlies, the team has parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins, who was the longest-tenured coach in franchise history. While there were signs the team might've been parting ways this offseason, the move came as a shock, given the timing. Not only did Jenkins get fired, but a pair of other assistants on his staff as well.
Reported by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Grizzlies have also parted ways with assistants Noah LaRoche and Patrick St. Andrews. For LaRoche, this was his first season on the staff, as he was previously a trainer for his company Integrity Hoops. As for St. Andrews, he joined the Grizzlies staff in 2023, being with Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee and Atlanta prior.
A complete coaching shift happening within the organization is unexpected and abnormal for any NBA team in the situation the Grizzlies are in. Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo has been named as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.
An interesting development, the Grizzlies will have Friday to regroup and prepare for a home contest on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
