Breaking: Ja Morant Ruled Out With Injury in Grizzlies-Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Ja Morant against the OKC Thunder after suffering an injury

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is checked by medical staff as he lays on the court after being fouled during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies got demolished in Games 1 and 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing by a combined 70 points. In Game 3, however, the Grizzlies returned to Memphis in style.

The Grizzlies unexpectedly destroyed the Thunder in the first half of Thursday's Game 3 matchup, taking a 77-51 halftime lead.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the good news was cut short. Grizzlies star point guard went down with a scary injury late in the second quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.

Via Bleacher Report: "Ja Morant goes down after a hard fall.

He has left to the locker room. Hope he is okay 🙏"

Morant was dangerously undercut by Thunder guard Lu Dort while going up for a fastbreak dunk attempt, and this injury was certainly the last thing Memphis needed, especially after such an incredible first-half performance.

The Grizzlies ultimately ruled out Morant for the remainder of Thursday's game due to a hip injury.

Via Grizzlies PR: "Ja Morant (hip) will not return tonight against Oklahoma City."

Morant will finish Game 3 with 15 points and 5 assists on 6-11 shooting from the field through 16 minutes of action, but the star would certainly hope to be out there to help his team close out a much-needed win.

The thunder opened the third quarter on a 22-9 run, quickly trimming the gigantic first-half lead that Memphis built. Not only does Morant's injury hurt the Grizzlies on the court, but it likely dampens their confidence against the best team in the NBA.

