Breaking: Ja Morant Ruled Out With Injury in Grizzlies-Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies got demolished in Games 1 and 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing by a combined 70 points. In Game 3, however, the Grizzlies returned to Memphis in style.
The Grizzlies unexpectedly destroyed the Thunder in the first half of Thursday's Game 3 matchup, taking a 77-51 halftime lead.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the good news was cut short. Grizzlies star point guard went down with a scary injury late in the second quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.
Via Bleacher Report: "Ja Morant goes down after a hard fall.
He has left to the locker room. Hope he is okay 🙏"
Morant was dangerously undercut by Thunder guard Lu Dort while going up for a fastbreak dunk attempt, and this injury was certainly the last thing Memphis needed, especially after such an incredible first-half performance.
The Grizzlies ultimately ruled out Morant for the remainder of Thursday's game due to a hip injury.
Via Grizzlies PR: "Ja Morant (hip) will not return tonight against Oklahoma City."
Morant will finish Game 3 with 15 points and 5 assists on 6-11 shooting from the field through 16 minutes of action, but the star would certainly hope to be out there to help his team close out a much-needed win.
The thunder opened the third quarter on a 22-9 run, quickly trimming the gigantic first-half lead that Memphis built. Not only does Morant's injury hurt the Grizzlies on the court, but it likely dampens their confidence against the best team in the NBA.