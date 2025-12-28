Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m. CST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Monumental Sports Network (Washington D.C.)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 980 AM (Washington D.C.)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-16) and Washington Wizards (6-23) meet for the second of two matchups this season, with the Wizards winning the first earlier this month. The Grizzlies are 33-25 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 24-6 in home games and 9-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Cedric Coward
C Santi Aldama
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr.
WIZARDS
G CJ McCollum
G Bilal Coulibaly
C Alex Sarr
F Khris Middleton
F Kyshawn George
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jock Landale: Questionable - Calf
Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
John Konchar: Out - Thumb
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
WIZARDS
Kyshawn George: Questionable - Hip
Malaki Branham: Questionable - Thumb
Corey Kispert: Out - Hamstring
Cam Whitmore: Out - Shoulder
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (-110), Wizards +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -245, Wizards +200
Total points scored: 237.5 (over -114, under -106)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Ja Moran't performance in win over Bucks: "He has the capability of doing this. The thing is just like, Ja needs to get some games under his belt. Even today I thought we had a pretty good idea in our discussions, we ended up with this type of sub pattern and I think both of us were very happy with that, that he was able to express himself fully and then still not have those long stretches where he's off the court."
"This was huge but, overall, his ability to touch the paint, he made some incredibly athletic plays today. He really looked great out there, not just with his own finishing or in the fast-break, also in the half-court getting past guys, feeding alley-oops or kick-out passes, and just a complete performance from him. Also did a very good job on [AJ] Green on the perimeter, chasing him around."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.