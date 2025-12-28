Memphis Grizzlies-Washington Wizards Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Dec. 28, 5:00 p.m. CST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), Monumental Sports Network (Washington D.C.)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/AM 680 (Memphis), 980 AM (Washington D.C.)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (15-16) and Washington Wizards (6-23) meet for the second of two matchups this season, with the Wizards winning the first earlier this month. The Grizzlies are 33-25 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 24-6 in home games and 9-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Cedric Coward

C Santi Aldama

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

WIZARDS

G CJ McCollum

G Bilal Coulibaly

C Alex Sarr

F Khris Middleton

F Kyshawn George

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jock Landale: Questionable - Calf

Vince Williams Jr.: Out - Knee

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

John Konchar: Out - Thumb

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

WIZARDS

Kyshawn George: Questionable - Hip

Malaki Branham: Questionable - Thumb

Corey Kispert: Out - Hamstring

Cam Whitmore: Out - Shoulder

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5 (-110), Wizards +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -245, Wizards +200

Total points scored: 237.5 (over -114, under -106)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Ja Moran't performance in win over Bucks: "He has the capability of doing this. The thing is just like, Ja needs to get some games under his belt. Even today I thought we had a pretty good idea in our discussions, we ended up with this type of sub pattern and I think both of us were very happy with that, that he was able to express himself fully and then still not have those long stretches where he's off the court."

"This was huge but, overall, his ability to touch the paint, he made some incredibly athletic plays today. He really looked great out there, not just with his own finishing or in the fast-break, also in the half-court getting past guys, feeding alley-oops or kick-out passes, and just a complete performance from him. Also did a very good job on [AJ] Green on the perimeter, chasing him around."

