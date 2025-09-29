Cedric Coward Receives Glowing Reviews During Grizzlies Media Day
The Memphis Grizzlies, alongside most of the teams around the NBA, held their media day on Monday. With a lot of injury concerns around the team, especially after the announcements surrounding Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke, there's definitely a reason for fans to be worried heading into the beginning of next season.
On the flip side, there are also reasons to be excited. One of those is incoming rookie forward Cedric Coward, who opted not to head to Duke and instead entered the 2025 NBA Draft, getting selected 11th overall by the Grizzlies in a draft-night deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Based on initial reactions, it seems as though Coward is already generating plenty of excitement in Memphis.
Grizzlies Players And Personnel Share Glowing Reviews
One of the league's top backup guards, Scotty Pippen Jr., was one of several Grizzlies players to share comments on Coward. NBA fans might not be too aware of Coward, especially since he played just six games with Washington State last year, and has only 40 collegiate starts across three seasons. However, his defense is an area that's sticking out to his teammates.
"I feel like Cedric (Coward) can guard every position on the court," Pippen Jr. said regarding the rookie, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. He also added that Pippen Jr. describes Coward on defense like a point guard in the way he moves.
Coward measured in with a 7-foot-2 and 1/4 wingspan at the NBA combine, which can be seen on the defensive end by his 10 blocks in six games last season (including five against Idaho). Coward's measurables were mentioned by 2024 All-Rookie selection Jaylen Wells, who envied the rookie's frame.
“I’m jealous of how long his arms are, how big his hands are. Like I can’t palm the ball the way he can," Wells said.
However, it's not just defense where Coward can bring value, as he's also shown he can be an efficient scorer inside and outside the arc. He increased his volume year by year in college, reaching 40% in the small sample size with Washington State.
"He's super tough," GG Jackson said, a player who Coward is likely to compete with for minutes and potentially see minutes alongside him. Jackson battled a lot of injuries last season, and the Grizzlies will hope he can get back to his rookie form, where he averaged 14.6 points per game.
Lastly, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman preached about the all-around abilities of Coward.
"Cedric has everything you look for in an impactful wing," Kleiman said. With the absence of Desmond Bane, Coward could be that guy to slot into the starting lineup and fill that role, especially if he can continue to develop as a ball-handler and jump shooter.
If Coward can live up to the hype, the Grizzlies could have their Bane replacement in just a shorter time than expected.