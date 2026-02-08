Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Injury Update: Multiple key players' status in question
In this story:
The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Ty Jerome (calf), guard/forward Kentavious Caldwell Pope (rest) and forward Kyle Anderson (illness) will all play in Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Additionally, rookie guard Cam Spencer (ankle) was listed as questionable to play, while guard/forwards Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells were both listed as doubtful with shoulder soreness.
Forward/center Santi Aldama (knee) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) will not be available to play.
On the Blazers side of things, forward Deni Avdija is questionable, while guard Shaedon Sharpe (calf) and center Robert Williams III (knee management) will not suit up to play.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Scotty Pippen Jr. Out - Toe
Cam Spencer: Questionable - Ankle
Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Shoulder
Jaylen Wells: Doubtful - Shoulder
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee
Kentavious Caldwell Pope: Available - Rest
Kyle Anderson: Available - Illness
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
BLAZERS
Scoot Henderson: Out - Hamstring Management
Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf
Deni Avdija: Questionable - Back
Robert Williams III: Out - Knee Management
Kris Murray: Out - Back
Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles
Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb/Knee
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 7, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KUNP (Portland)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (24-28) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won the first in December and the Blazers winning the second last night. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 49-61 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 26-29 in home games and 23-32 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cam Spencer
G Walter Clayton Jr.
C Oliver-Maxence Prosper
F Kentavious Caldwell Pope
F GG Jackson
BLAZERS
G Jrue Holiday
G Sidy Cissoko
C Donovan Clingan
F Toumani Camara
F Jerami Grant
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +9 (-108), Blazers -9 (-112)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +280, Blazers -350
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Blazers: "I loved how we started the game. Just the energy, the enthusiasm, the competitive will from our whole team and how we shared the ball and I thought we had that for the most part in the game."
"We had, let's say, communication errors. We had one practice yesterday with the new guys and guys playing completely out of position, but I love how we competed and did everything we could and I think there's some positives to take from this game and to build on for tomorrow."
MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES
Why Memphis Grizzlies May Regret Not Trading Ja Morant
Eyes Still on Him: What Ja Morant will the Grizzlies get now?
Now what? Ja Morant staying with Griz looks to be a burden
Grizzlies have a shocking amount of NBA draft picks
How the Memphis Grizzlies rebuild after Jaren Jackson Jr. trade
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket