Grizzlies-Trail Blazers Injury Update: Multiple key players' status in question

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that guard Ty Jerome (calf), guard/forward Kentavious Caldwell Pope (rest) and forward Kyle Anderson (illness) will all play in Saturday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Additionally, rookie guard Cam Spencer (ankle) was listed as questionable to play, while guard/forwards Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells were both listed as doubtful with shoulder soreness.

Forward/center Santi Aldama (knee) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe) will not be available to play.

On the Blazers side of things, forward Deni Avdija is questionable, while guard Shaedon Sharpe (calf) and center Robert Williams III (knee management) will not suit up to play.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr. Out - Toe

Cam Spencer: Questionable - Ankle

Cedric Coward: Doubtful - Shoulder

Jaylen Wells: Doubtful - Shoulder

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee

Kentavious Caldwell Pope: Available - Rest

Kyle Anderson: Available - Illness

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

BLAZERS

Scoot Henderson: Out - Hamstring Management

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Calf

Deni Avdija: Questionable - Back

Robert Williams III: Out - Knee Management

Kris Murray: Out - Back

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb/Knee

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Feb. 7, 9:00 p.m. CST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), KUNP (Portland)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Rip City Radio 620 AM (Portland)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (20-30) and Portland Trail Blazers (24-28) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Grizzlies having won the first in December and the Blazers winning the second last night. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-1, in 2024-2025. The Grizzlies are 49-61 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 26-29 in home games and 23-32 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cam Spencer

G Walter Clayton Jr.

C Oliver-Maxence Prosper

F Kentavious Caldwell Pope

F GG Jackson

BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Sidy Cissoko

C Donovan Clingan

F Toumani Camara

F Jerami Grant

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +9 (-108), Blazers -9 (-112)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +280, Blazers -350

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Blazers: "I loved how we started the game. Just the energy, the enthusiasm, the competitive will from our whole team and how we shared the ball and I thought we had that for the most part in the game."

"We had, let's say, communication errors. We had one practice yesterday with the new guys and guys playing completely out of position, but I love how we competed and did everything we could and I think there's some positives to take from this game and to build on for tomorrow."

