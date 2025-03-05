Chet Holmgren's Final Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the All-Star break as the second seed in the Western Conference, but their recent form of 3-7 over their last 10 games could lead to them ending up in the play-in tournament when the regular season concludes. Wednesday night, they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to the FedExForum, looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.
Led by MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder hold a 10.5-game lead over the second-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Even though Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 35.8 points per game over his last five games, he's set to be without one of his top bigs, who has battled injuries all year.
The OKC Thunder have listed forward Chet Holmgren as out with a lower right leg injury. It's been a rough season for Holmgren, who has appeared in just 18 of the Thunder's 61 games after finishing as runner-up for Rookie of the Year last year.
In the eight games he's played since returning from injury, Holmgren is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks for the Thunder. While Thunder fans were looking forward to seeing the pairing of Holmgren alongside offseason addition Isaiah Hartenstein, the duo have only played eight games together but hold a 7-1 record.
Given the Thunder's comfortable lead in the standings, it may be best for the team to allow Holmgren to rest more in the lead-up to the playoff to avoid injury problems then. The tip-off between the Grizzlies and Thunder is set for 9:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
