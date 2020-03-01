Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night ending their five-game losing streak. Dillon Brooks finished the game with 24 points and 5 rebounds on 9 of 24 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Brooks played key part in the combined team defensive effort against Lebron James who finished with 19 points on 8 of 18 shooting. After a recent slump, Brooks has battled back to become more productive on the court.

Dillon Brooks Locker Room Comments

