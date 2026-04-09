The Memphis Grizzlies may be approaching a crossroads with Ja Morant, and a recent mock trade proposal from Bleacher Report has added fuel to that conversation.

Mock Trade Proposal

Miami Heat Receive:

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive:

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Davion Mitchell

Andrew Wiggins

This is a move that would shake up both franchises, giving Miami a former all-star with a potential superstar ceiling. Ja Morant was once expected to possibly be the face of the NBA. If he could return anywhere near that status, this would be a huge steal for the Miami Heat. For Memphis, this move would signify a full rebuild. Andrew Wiggins, assuming he picks up his player option with the Heat, will be on an expiring contract, which will be valuable for a rebuilding team.

Why the Miami Heat Should Consider It

This is exactly the type of swing Miami has never been afraid to take. They have rehabilitated former players before and they could do it again. Even with the concerns surrounding Morant, the upside is undeniable. When healthy and locked in, he’s one of the most electric guards in the NBA, an All-Star talent who can completely change the trajectory of an offense.

The Heat have lacked that type of dynamic, downhill creator for a very long time. Morant instantly gives them rim pressure, playmaking, and star power, something that could elevate their ceiling in the Eastern Conference.

If there’s any organization that could help Morant reset, it’s Miami. A fresh start, a new environment, and a locker room built on accountability could be exactly what he needs. At just 26 years old, this isn’t a declining player; it’s a player who needs buy-in and to change the narrative. If it works, this could be one of those moves we look back on as a steal.

The Risk: Injuries, Availability, and Off-Court Concerns

Let’s not ignore the reality here; this is a gamble. Morant’s recent seasons have been filled with injuries and inconsistency. Availability has become a real concern, and for a team trying to compete now, that matters. On top of that, the Heat would be giving up depth and defense.

Wiggins brings reliable two-way play on the wing, while Mitchell is the kind of gritty defender Miami values. Losing both for one player, no matter how talented, creates real roster risk. If Morant doesn’t hit, this could backfire quickly.

Why the Grizzlies Might Say Yes

Moving on from Morant would be a franchise-defining decision, but it could reflect a shift toward stability and depth. Instead of building around uncertainty, the Grizzlies would get two players who fit a more controlled system. Moving on from Morant would be a franchise-defining decision, but it could reflect a shift toward a full rebuild. Instead of building around uncertainty, the Grizzlies would get two players who fit a more controlled system, and both will be on expiring contracts.