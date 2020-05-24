Eddie Sutton - Legendary Coach and Mentor To Tony Allen, Passes Away At Age 84

One of former Memphis Grizzlies' guard Tony Allen most talked about mentors passed away Saturday in legendary Oklahoma St. Eddie Sutton. Sutton, 84, passed away from natural causes. Allen credits Sutton with preparing him for the NBA as well as helping him become a man.

© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Sutton's family released a statement to honor their father.

“Our beloved Dad and Papa coach Eddie Sutton passed away peacefully of natural causes the evening of May 23rd at his home in south Tulsa. He was surrounded by his 3 sons and their families, which include his nine adoring grandchildren. He is reunited with his No. 1 assistant — his bride Patsy Sutton — who passed away in January 2013 after 54 years of marriage.

“Dad and Mom treated their players like family and always shared the belief that his teachings went beyond the basketball court. He cherished the time he spent at every school and appreciated the support from their loyal fans. He believed they deserved so much credit in the success of his programs.

“He felt his recent Hall of Fame [induction] was an honor and a tribute to the great players he coached and outstanding assistant coaches that worked for him.”

© Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

