Why GG Jackson’s Surge is the Memphis Grizzlies’ Silver Lining Amidst Losing Streak

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center.

The Grizzlies face long odds to reach the postseason as 6.5 games separate them from the Portland Trail Blazers, who hold the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Power rankings across the internet reflect how far back the Grizzlies are from other teams in the league.

NBA.com, John Schuhmann (24, no change)

"The shorthanded Grizzlies played the Wolves, Blazers and Clippers close last week, but lost all three games, with the loss to Portland on Wednesday creating more separation between the Western Conference Play-In Tournament teams and the bottom five," Schuhmann wrote.

"Thanks to a few schedule changes, the Grizzlies are playing four games in five nights (Monday-Friday) this week. The front ends of the two back-to-backs are two of their six remaining games within the bottom 10 in the league."

The Athletic, Law Murray (23, up 1)

"The remains of the Grizzlies were in close games all week but lost them all. No team was worse at defensive rebounding in the third quarter of the season than the Grizzlies, a team starting GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper up front while deploying only Taylor Hendricks off the bench," Murray wrote.

Clutch Points, Brett Siegel (24, down 2)

"Ja Morant continues to be sidelined with his elbow injury, and if they got their way, the Memphis Grizzlies would shut him down for the year. However, Morant wants to play not only because he still envisions himself being with the Grizzlies, but also because he wants to prove to the rest of the league that he's not a negative asset," Siegel wrote.

"In the midst of the Grizzlies clearly tanking and losing every game they can, GG Jackson has stood out. The second-year forward has averaged 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and 46.3 percent from 3-point range since the start of February."

Overview

The Grizzlies have taken it on the chin this season, with devastating blows coming left and right. It hasn't been the best year for the Grizzlies, but they can choose to view the cup half full and finish the year on a high note.

It likely won't result in a playoff berth, but the Grizzlies have several young pieces that they can play in the lineup and could give them a glimpse into the future. Injuries have ravaged the roster, but it has afforded the opportunity to play some players that wouldn't have had it otherwise.

Getting a chance to see players like Olivier-Maxence Prosper and GG Jackson take on a larger role should help the Grizzlies as they look to improve their roster this offseason. Prosper and Jackson represent a part of the roster that can grow if they are properly developed.