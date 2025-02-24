All Grizzlies

ESPN Star Makes Harsh Ja Morant, Austin Reaves Statement

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins had harsh words for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Very few had major expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies began. Since then, the team has figured out a way to be the second seed in the Western Conference, despite numerous injuries to key stars.

Even though the Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference, one former NBA champion doesn't believe in them. During a segment on ESPN, Kendrick Perkins had some harsh words for why he didn't believe in the Memphis Grizzlies - specifically, Jaren Jackson Jr.

"Getting to the Memphis Grizzlies, if you're trying to be a legit title contender, if you're trying to matchup with Denver, trying to go toe-to-toe with Oklahoma City, Jaren Jackson Jr. can't be your best player in a seven-game series," Perkins said. "Ja Morant needs to be that guy."

When it comes to Morant, Perkins doesn't have any faith in him this season either. In fact, the former champion believes that Lakers star Austin Reaves has been a better player than him this season.

"Ja Morant, honestly hasn't been that guy all season long," Perkins said. "One could argue that Austin Reaves, and I say this respectively, Austin Reaves has had more of a productive season this year than Ja Morant. If you don't believe me, go look at the numbers."

Through 34 games this season, Morant has averaged 20.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 44/31/81 shooting from the field.

For Reaves, through 50 games he's averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 45/36/87 shooting from the field.

As harsh as Perkins' words are, there is a degree of truth to them. Morant hasn't been himself this season, but he's also been injured for a good portion of it. However, regardless of how Morant has performed, the Grizzlies are the second seed for a reason, and it's because they're a good team.

