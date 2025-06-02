All Grizzlies

Ex-Grizzlies Player’s Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton Statement

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons weighed in on the Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player Award

Matt Guzman

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
As the Indiana Pacers prepare for the NBA Finals, they'll continue to rely on what's worked for them so far in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That is, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Indiana downed the New York Knicks in six games behind both stars, but only one was eligible for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award. To many's surprise, it wasn't Haliburton, as Siakam took home those honors. Former Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons was among those caught off guard.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Siakam," he said. "I think without him or Haliburton they don’t win the series (but) I think (Tyrese Haliburton) was the most valuable player in the series.”

Across the six games, Siakam averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two stocks (steals plus blocks) on 54.3 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3. His most notable game was the second one in New York, when he tallied 39 points on a shooting clip above 60 percent to help Indiana secure a 2-0 lead over the Knicks on the road.

Haliburton was strong, too. He averaged a double-double with 21 points, 10.5 assists, and 2.5 steals on 52.2 percent shooting from the field. His beyond-the-arc clip fell to the low 30s, but he had the shot of the series after forcing overtime in Game 1 with a long 3-pointer that preceded Reggie Miller's iconic choke celebration.

As far as numbers go, Siakam earned his award. Haliburton's case is rooted in revelry, and perhaps that should have been rewarded. But there's always next series.

