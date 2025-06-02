3x NBA All-Star Makes Harsh Zach Edey Prediction
When Zach Edey entered the 2024-25 NBA season, he was a sleeper candidate for being the Rookie of the Year. He ultimately lost the award to San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, but still had an impressive rookie season.
However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas isn't so impressed with Edey, specifically, due to Edey being the age of 23 years old.
"He's 23, he's Ant-Man's age," Arenas said on the Gil's Arena show. "His group is Ant-Man, all the kids from Houston, Paolo Banchero is still younger than him... Kuminga is still younger than him. His ceiling is whatever it is. Solid big man, but he's not going to be a superstar.
This season, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 58% shooting from the field. While those numbers would be impressive for a rookie, Arenas doesn't believe they're impressive for a 23 year old.
"9 and 8 is solid... for a rookie, yeah great," Arenas said. "For a 23-year-old, that's what they're looking at, you're not on the same value... If we stop everybody and say, alright, Edey is 23, we know his numbers at 23, take everybody else, what would your numbers be like at 23? Can you imagine what [Stephon] Castle's numbers would be like at 23 years old?"
For as critical as Arenas wants to be, Zach Edey has shown stretches of dominance this season. Not only that, but he plays on a loaded Grizzlies team that started the season as a top-four seed in the Western Conference - a much different situation than Castle.
