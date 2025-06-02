All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star Makes Harsh Zach Edey Prediction

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas does not have high expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies big man

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Zach Edey entered the 2024-25 NBA season, he was a sleeper candidate for being the Rookie of the Year. He ultimately lost the award to San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, but still had an impressive rookie season.

However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas isn't so impressed with Edey, specifically, due to Edey being the age of 23 years old.

"He's 23, he's Ant-Man's age," Arenas said on the Gil's Arena show. "His group is Ant-Man, all the kids from Houston, Paolo Banchero is still younger than him... Kuminga is still younger than him. His ceiling is whatever it is. Solid big man, but he's not going to be a superstar.

This season, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 58% shooting from the field. While those numbers would be impressive for a rookie, Arenas doesn't believe they're impressive for a 23 year old.

"9 and 8 is solid... for a rookie, yeah great," Arenas said. "For a 23-year-old, that's what they're looking at, you're not on the same value... If we stop everybody and say, alright, Edey is 23, we know his numbers at 23, take everybody else, what would your numbers be like at 23? Can you imagine what [Stephon] Castle's numbers would be like at 23 years old?"

For as critical as Arenas wants to be, Zach Edey has shown stretches of dominance this season. Not only that, but he plays on a loaded Grizzlies team that started the season as a top-four seed in the Western Conference - a much different situation than Castle.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Swaps Giannis Antetokounmpo With $104 Million Star

Ja Morant's Controversial Celebration Continues To Go Viral Among Sports

Ex-Grizzlies Player's Controversial Steph Curry, Cade Cunningham Statement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News