Ex-Lakers Veteran Issues Apology to Gilbert Arenas After Controversial News
If there's one NBA player who knows controversy, it's former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas. Whether or not Arenas is retired or playing, he seems to find himself at the center of drama and conversation.
In July, Arenas was arrested on charges of illegal poker games in a moment that set the NBA world talking. Among those talking was one of Arenas' former teammates, Kwame Brown. However, Brown spent the majority of his time talking about Arenas' issues.
Their feud has continued for weeks, with Arenas most recently getting Brown's YouTube channel marked for copyright strikes, which could put Brown's channel in jeopardy and also demonetize it. One would have to imagine that Brown's YouTube channel is a legitimate source of income for the former Lakers center, especially with 450,000 followers.
As a result, Brown has sent both a public and private apology to Arenas.
Kwame Brown's Apology to Gilbert Arenas
"If Gilbert Arenas think I can't apologize publicly, when I already apologized to him privately, Gilbert Arenas, sir, I apologize," Brown said on social media. Gilbert Arenas, just like I said to you in private, I'll say to you in public, my sincere apologies. Gilbert Arenas, here's your apology.
"Brother, from the bottom of my heart, teammate to teammate, I'm sorry, brother," Brown added. "I never intended to defame your name. So, Gilbert Arenas, go right along and live a prosperous life, Gilbert Arenas. Thank you so much, Gilbert. I appreciate your time, my humble apologies. The next drink when I see you, it's on me, brother."
One would have imagined that Arenas accepted such a sincere apology from Brown, but that doesn't seem to be the case. The former Grizzlies guard took the moment to mock Brown even more.
Via @NoChillGilZero: "Kwame fate is under review...early release of his Youtube page is not guaranteed. Apology still under investigation 🔍😂 Hold tight (CryBabyBrown)"
While the beef between the two has been entertaining to some degree, they've both crossed the line numerous times. At some point, it gets a bit ridiculous to see two men over the age of 40 act this way toward each other. With Arenas in particular, he has much bigger concerns than one of his former teammates mocking him.
It's time to let it go.
