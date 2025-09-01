Former Lakers, Grizzlies Legend Tops Unique List of International NBA Stars
The Gasol brothers matter immensely to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Drafted to the franchise — then located in Vancouver, British Columbia — with the third-overall pick in 2001, Pau Gasol came first. The Spanish power forward spent the first seven years of his career with the Grizzlies before he was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, and the draft rights to Marc Gasol, Pau's younger brother.
Pau went on to win two NBA championships with Kobe Bryant's Lakers, while Marc stayed with the Grizzlies for 11 of his 13 NBA seasons. He became the second player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.
In a recent study done by HoopsHype, both Gasol brothers found themselves on a unique international ranking. Even then, Pau came out on top.
Pau Gasol Tops Unique International List
HoopsHype looked into decades of NBA players who have simultaneously represented their national teams for offseason tournaments, Olympic games, etc. Of NBA players with at least one All-Star nod, Pau Gasol — representing Team Spain — was deemed the most committed.
"Among players with at least one NBA All-Star appearance, No. 1 is Pau Gasol, widely regarded as the GOAT of FIBA tournaments, followed by his brother, Marc, and Slovenian star Goran Dragic. While the Gasol brothers and Tony Parker, also high on this list, were always competing for medals, some other stars did not."
Both Gasol brothers saw a large importance in representing their home country outside of their NBA commitments. Pau, especially, found ample success.
The forward was a three-time Liga ACB champion (1999, 2001, 2021), winning the Spanish King’s Cup and its MVP award in 2001, the same year he was named ACB Finals MVP and earned a spot on the All-EuroLeague Second Team. He also collected two FIBA Europe Player of the Year awards (2008, 2009), two Mister Europa Player of the Year honors (2004, 2009), and four Euroscar Player of the Year trophies (2008–2010, 2015).
To cap it off, Pau earned the FIBA World Cup MVP in 2006, twice being named FIBA EuroBasket MVP (2009, 2015), and later being selected to the FIBA EuroBasket Dream Team in 2020.
Suddenly, his ranking makes sense. And if you asked him about it, it was just part of the journey.
"You focus on the process," Pau Gasol said. "You focus on the day-to-day effort, dedication, work, and you let the outcome speak for itself ... it's not about the destination, it's about the journey."
