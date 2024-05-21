Former NBA Player's Statement on Tyrese Haliburton's Trash Talk vs Knicks
This season is Tyrese Haliburton's first NBA playoffs of his career, but it's been an incredibly thrilling one. The young star now faces the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the New York Knicks, but Haliburton made some enemies in New York along the way.
The series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers was one filled with a barrage of trash talk, physicality, and hostile fans. After the game, Haliburton wore a hoodie of Reggie Miller's face, referencing when the Pacers beat the Knicks in Game 7 in 1994. It was a moment Knicks fans didn't appreciate, but former NBA players certainly did.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons revealed his honest opinion on Haliburton's trash talk. In short, he loved it.
"I love it, given the history, I love all the sh*t talking that's happened," Parsons said. "They said afterward that the Knicks were talking all series long. It was physical, you could see, there were so many different altercations, the physicality was hot. Tyrese Haliburton had to equalize Jalen Brunson, he had to be the best player on the floor... he was."
No one expected the Indiana Pacers to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, and no one expected the Indiana Pacers to defeat the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. Granted, Indiana had some luck on their side in the form of injuries, but now the true test awaits against the Boston Celtics.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart