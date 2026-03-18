How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies opened March with a win in Indiana and haven’t won since, carrying an eight-game losing streak into this contest against the Denver Nuggets.

This is a makeup game from Jan. 26, when a memorable winter storm made it impossible to play on for the originally scheduled date due to travel issues.

As a result, it becomes an unscheduled back-to-back for the Nuggets, who won handily at home over Philadelphia on Tuesday, pulling off a 124-96 rout over a team missing stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Denver will now play on no rest for the fourth time since play resumed following the All-Star break on Feb. 19. All those games will have come on the road, and the Nuggets aim to move to 4-0 in these situations.

Denver has won three of four and are fifth in the Western Conference, coming in 1.5 games behind the Lakers for third and separated by percentage points or tie-breakers in the 4-to-6 range alongside the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies have dropped seven of their eight games this month by seven or more points and have had a different leading scorer and different leading rebounder in five straight as the team takes a thorough look at their roster. The Boston Celtics come through for their only visit on March 20. Memphis has dropped its last five home games.

Memphis is 18-27 against Western Conference foes and 11-20 in home games. Denver is 18-17 on the road and 25-15 against the West.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies at Nuggets

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. CST, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Grizzlies), Altitude (Nuggets)

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), KKSE (Nuggets)

Grizzlies look for second home win since All-Star break

The Memphis Grizzlies (23-44) host the Denver Nuggets (42-27) in the third of four meetings between these teams this season.

The Nuggets have won four straight encounters and are 9-1 over the last 10, losing only in Memphis on Nov. 17, 2024. Denver has posted double-digit wins the last two times they’ve played at FedEx Forum, including a 125-115 win on Nov. 24. Jock Landale, now with the Atlanta Hawks, led the way for the Griz. Jamal Murray shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range, part of a 22-for-43 showing from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic had a 17-point, 10-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, while the currently injured Peyton Watson scored 27

Denver leads the all-time series 70-41, having taken a 16-8 edge before the Griz moved to Memphis.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Nuggets -13.5 (-102), Grizzlies +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Nuggets -800, Grizzlies +550

Total: 244.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

NUGGETS

F Cam Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

C O-Max Prosper

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

NUGGETS

Peyton Watson: Out - Right Hamstring Strain

DaRon Holmes II: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

KJ Simpson: Out - G League (Two-way)

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Great Toe Injury Management

Santi Aldama: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery

Ja Morant: Out - Left Elbow UCL Strain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Right 5th Finger Surgery Recovery

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Surgery Recovery

Jamahl Mashack: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

QUOTABLE

Nuggets wing Christian Braun on his team’s recent form: "We’re starting to go through big games. Sometimes, you’ve gotta lose a tough game. Sometimes, you’ve gotta win a game. I think sometimes moments bring you together as a team. We’re starting to have those moments. This last stretch can be really big. We’ve got a stretch where we can put a ton of wins together and get hot going into the playoffs. That’s all you can ask."