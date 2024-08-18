Former NBA Star Wants Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant to Team Up
The 2024 Paris Olympics gave the world a taste of what it would be like if Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant teamed up together. While the stars are all no longer in their primes, it's a super team that NBA fans would love to see - including former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas.
During the latest episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Arenas revealed that he wanted to see Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant make a superteam together. However, it was a bit unexpected to hear Arenas say that he wanted to see them do it on the New York Knicks.
"Just as a basketball fan, man, just do it," Arenas said. You don't have nothing to lose, I just want to see it. It'd be Golden State because it's in San Francisco big market or the Lakers. If I'm them, personally, just to f**k history up, I go to New York."
The main reason why Arenas wants to see the three of them team up in New York is mainly because of the fans.
"They win a championship, I guarantee you whatever they say about KD & LeBron James, New York fans will stand ground," Arenas said."
There's virtually zero scenario of the three superstars forming a team on the New York Knicks. The Knicks have a fantastic team already assembled featuring Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Julius Randle. If Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant were to team up, the likeliest scenario would be on the Golden State Warriors.
