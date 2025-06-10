Former NBA Top-10 Pick Expected to Sign With New Team
Jarrett Culver's rollercoaster of a career is now taking another turn. The once lottery pick of the Phoenix Suns (which was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves), could be looking to move away from the NBA G-League.
Culver was a highly touted recruit, committing to Texas Tech, and went on to win the 2018-2019 Big 12 Player of the Year award, earning Second Team All-American honors in 2019, and led the program to the 2019 NCAA Championship Game.
Due to his impressive performance in his sophomore year of school, the Suns drafted and traded Culver to the Timberwolves with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. From there, it was a tumultuous NBA career.
Culver played in 63 games for Minnesota in his rookie year, averaging 9.2 points per game, but his production declined in every subsequent season. After 37 games played in Memphis, he only played in 10 games for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022-2023 season before going to the G-League.
He did find success in the G-League, however, averaging 17.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game over his 86-game career there.
A new report Donatas Urbonas, writer for BasketNews, says that Culver "is nearing a move to Japan, where he's close to joining the Sendai 89ers."
Urbonas also writes that "Culver is expected to join a roster that has recently featured former EuroCup and NBA players such as Cristiano Felicio, Stanton Kidd, and Nathan Boothe."
The former lottery pick found his groove in the G-League and is now looking to revitalize his career overseas in Japan.
