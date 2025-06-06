Grizzlies Swap Ja Morant for $109 Million Star in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The Memphis Grizzlies were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the loss was made even worse when star point guard Ja Morant went down with a hip contusion in Game 3, sidelining him for the rest of the series.
Even with an underwhelming end to their 2024-25 campaign, the Grizzlies are likely still planning to build around Morant.
"There is the belief that Memphis still views the former All-Star as a player to build around not just next season but in the foreseeable future," ESPN's Bobby Marks recently said about Morant.
However, there is a slight chance that the Grizzlies still look to shake things up this offseason. If Morant is made available this summer, there would be plenty of teams lining up to send in offers for the star point guard, including the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with a wild trade idea that sends Morant to the Heat in exchange for a package centered around All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins.
Miami Heat receive: Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap
Morant, 25, averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, but his injuries have become a legitimate concern. Over the past two seasons, Morant has played just 59 games, but has still been playing at a star-caliber level when healthy.
In this trade, the Grizzlies would receive Andrew Wiggins, who was sent to Miami at February's trade deadline. In 17 games with the Heat, Wiggins averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, and would be a valuable creator on the wing in Memphis.
If Morant can stay healthy and out of trouble, he can undoubtedly be one of the top guards in the NBA, and the Heat could be a team to gamble on his availability on the trade market this offseason.