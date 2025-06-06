Gilbert Arenas Makes Horrible Take on Pacers-Thunder Game 1
After beating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, but not many expected them to be able to keep up with the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder.
Led by NBA MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder won 68 regular-season games and have been one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. However, the Pacers shocked the NBA in Game 1 on Thursday night.
The Pacers did not hold a lead in Thursday's Game 1 until there were just 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, when Tyrese Haliburton drained a go-ahead mid-range shot that won them the game.
Many people were ready to count out the Pacers, especially as they faced a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. When they were down by 12 with nine minutes left in the game, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared a shockingly bad take while streaming a live "NBA Finals watch party."
"If you're Indiana, are you just happy you got here?" Arenas said. "I think them being here does f**k them up, because now I think the Indiana fanbase actually thinks they're a legit championship team and they're going to expect this from them. And I don't think they know reality."
Arenas' take aged horribly, although it did not stop him from still hopping on the bandwagon after Indiana's win.
Via Gilbert Arenas: "LETS GOOOO 🔥🔥 YES’CERS 3 MORE TO GO"
The Pacers now hold a 1-0 series lead over the Thunder, and while that does not mean they have an easy path to a championship, they certainly needed that Game 1 win to help their chances.